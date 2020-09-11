Edo Guber: IGP deploys DIG, AIG, 8 CPs

…bars security details from accompanying VIPs on election day

Ahead of the September 19 Gubernatorial election in Edo State, the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Mr. Mohammed Adamu, has deployed the Deputy Inspector General of Police in charge of Research and Planning, Adeleye Oyabade, “to supervise the general security arrangement for the election”.

Oyabade will be assisted by an Assistant Inspector General of policel (AIG) in charge of Federal Operations at the Force Headquarters Abuja, Mr. Karma Hassan, and 8 Commissioners of Police.

The disclosure was made in a statement by the Force Public Relations Officer, DCP Frank Mba.

According to Mba, the deployment was: “In line with efforts at ensuring apt coordination of security arrangements towards a hitch-free election in the forthcoming gubernatorial election.”

He further stated: “The DIG, with the assistance of the AIG, will superintend over the entire security architecture and ensure effective monitoring of the election and due enforcement of all electoral laws in the state.

“Other senior Police officers similarly involved (in election monitoring and evaluation) include: CP Garba Baba Umar, CP Habu Sani and CP Buba Sanusi. CP Akeera M. Yonous will coordinate the operations of the Police Mobile Force (PMF) and other special strike forces. The other four CPs will supervise security arrangement in the three senatorial districts of the state.

“They are: CP Omololu .S. Bishi and CP Abutu Yaro Edo North senatorial district, CP Philip Aliyu Ogbadu Edo Central Senatorial District and CP Olokade T. Olawale, Edo South Senatorial District.”

On the fate of VIPs on election day, the statement said: “…the Inspector General of Police has barred security aides attached to VIPs and political appointees from accompanying their principals on Election Day.”

He warned that anyone found to have flouted the order, will be severely reprimanded.

