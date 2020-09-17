Edo guber: IGP orders restriction of vehicular movement

…says action to check illicit arms, hard drugs, political thugs

Ahead of Saturday’s gubernatorial election in Edo State, the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Mr. Mohammed Adamu, has ordered restriction on vehicular movement.

Saturday’s election appears a straight contest between the incumbent governor and candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Mr. Godwin Obaseki and the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu.

According to the IGP, the restriction, which will last between 11:59 pm on Friday, and 6pm on Saturday, is aimed at preventing the flow of illicit farms, hard drugs as well as check the movement of political thugs from adjoining territories before, during and after the election.

The restriction order comes amidst the deployment of 31,000 police personnel drawn from across some state commands.

New Telegraph recalls also that Adamu had deployed the Deputy Inspector General of Police in charge of Research and Planning, Mr. Adeleye Oyabade, to supervise the general security arrangement for the election.

Also deployed for the poll was an Assistant Inspector General of policel (AIG) in charge of Federal Operations at the Force Headquarters Abuja, Mr. Karma Hassan, and eight Commissioners of Police.

The police chief’s order was contained in a statement Thursday by the Force Public Relations Officer (FPRO), DCP Frank Mba.

While regretting the likely inconveniences the restriction may cause, the police assured the electorate of their safety,

