Edo guber: I’ll complete Iguobazuwa’s agric school, says Obaseki

Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Mr. Godwin Obaseki, has assured the people of Iguobazuwa in Ovia South West Local Government Area of the state that his administration will complete the College of Agriculture in Iguoriakhi before the middle of next year. Obaseki gave the assurance while addressing party faithful during his re-election campaign at Iguobazuwa wards 1 and 2.

The governor also received prayers and blessings for victory ahead of the September 19 gubernatorial election from the umbrella body of village heads (Odionweres) in the LGA. Ushering the governor into the presence of the Odionweres, Edo State Deputy Chairman of PDP, Harrison Omagbon, commended them for their support to the governor in the last three years and eight months.

He said: “We want to thank the Odionweres in Ovia South West for their support. I assure you that the governor will continue with his developmental projects in this area.” According to Obaseki, “The people of Iguobazuwa are thanking me for constructing five roads; I will do more for them if voted to power. Iguobazuwa has been a local government headquarters for long, yet no development. Electricity and other basic needs of life are missing and our youths are migrating to the city.”

