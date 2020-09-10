Politics

Edo guber: INEC Commissioner colluding with APC to rig poll – PDP

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze, Comment(0)

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has accused a National Commissioner of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) of colluding with the All Progressives Congress (APC) to rig the September 19 Edo governorship election.
This is coming barely two weeks after the APC accused Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) for Akwa Ibom State, Mike Igini of holding meetings with PDP candidate, Governor Godwin Obaseki to manipulate the election in his favour.
PDP’s National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, at an interactive session with journalists in Abuja, said the party had information that the National Commissioner was being used by APC to manipulate Local Government SPOs who will conduct the next week’s election to favour the party during the election.
“We have information and we want INEC to speak out on the allegation that one of its National Commissioners is being used by (Adams) Oshiomhole and (Osagie) Ize-Iyamu to manipulate SPOs and Local Government SPOs in respect of the election of September 19, and we are challenging Prof. Mahmood Yakubu to speak out on this matter.
“It is not enough for one character to sit down in Edo State and point accusing fingers. We are talking about what we have heard especially as it concerns manipulation in INEC and we are asking Prof. Yakubu Mahmoud to speak to it.
“We also heard that he is busy changing the list of ad hoc staff recruited by INEC and collecting names from Ize-Iyamu and the former National Chairman of APC, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole and reflecting such new names in the INEC list among those who will work for the commission on election day.
“Our position is that INEC and Prof. Mahmoud cannot keep quiet on this issue. He must come and speak out on this allegation,” Ologbondiyan demanded.
He also alleged that INEC was going to allow for the use of cloned Permanent Voter’s Cards (PVCs) by the APC on the day of the election.
Ologbondiyan, however, assured that PDP was seeking strategies to neutralise all the game plans of the APC.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Politics

APC to Support Groups: Be relevant in your wards, LGAs, states

Posted on Author Johnchuks Onuanyim,

The Caretaker/Extraordinary National Convention Planning Committee has asked members of the Support Groups of the party to be relevant in the wards, local government and state chapters of the party. The Secretary of the Committee, Senator James Akpan Udoedehe stated this on Wednesday at the National Secretariat of the party when some members of the […]
Politics

Alleged fraud: Reps intervene in NSITF impasse

Posted on Author PHILIP NYAM examines the decision

The House of Representatives has picked holes in the recent suspension of some top management staff of the Nigeria Social Insurance Trust Fund (NSITF). PHILIP NYAM examines the decision   Allegations of corruption at the Nigeria Social Insurance Trust Fund (NSITF) have become a recurrent decimal like that of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC). […]
Politics

APC crisis: Giadom no longer a member of APC – Eta

Posted on Author Johnchuks Onuanyim,

… NEC’ll take care of them on Thursday – Giadom After the meeting of the Governors of the All Progressives Congress (APC) with President Muhammadu Buhari on Monday on the leadership crisis bedeviling the party, the members of the National Working Committee (NWC) were yet to find a truce to their problems. The APC factional […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: