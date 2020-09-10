Edo guber: INEC Commissioner colluding with APC to rig poll – PDP

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has accused a National Commissioner of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) of colluding with the All Progressives Congress (APC) to rig the September 19 Edo governorship election.

This is coming barely two weeks after the APC accused Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) for Akwa Ibom State, Mike Igini of holding meetings with PDP candidate, Governor Godwin Obaseki to manipulate the election in his favour.

PDP’s National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, at an interactive session with journalists in Abuja, said the party had information that the National Commissioner was being used by APC to manipulate Local Government SPOs who will conduct the next week’s election to favour the party during the election.

“We have information and we want INEC to speak out on the allegation that one of its National Commissioners is being used by (Adams) Oshiomhole and (Osagie) Ize-Iyamu to manipulate SPOs and Local Government SPOs in respect of the election of September 19, and we are challenging Prof. Mahmood Yakubu to speak out on this matter.

“It is not enough for one character to sit down in Edo State and point accusing fingers. We are talking about what we have heard especially as it concerns manipulation in INEC and we are asking Prof. Yakubu Mahmoud to speak to it.

“We also heard that he is busy changing the list of ad hoc staff recruited by INEC and collecting names from Ize-Iyamu and the former National Chairman of APC, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole and reflecting such new names in the INEC list among those who will work for the commission on election day.

“Our position is that INEC and Prof. Mahmoud cannot keep quiet on this issue. He must come and speak out on this allegation,” Ologbondiyan demanded.

He also alleged that INEC was going to allow for the use of cloned Permanent Voter’s Cards (PVCs) by the APC on the day of the election.

Ologbondiyan, however, assured that PDP was seeking strategies to neutralise all the game plans of the APC.

Like this: Like Loading...