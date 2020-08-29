Edo guber: INEC introduces ‘Z-file policy’ to check electoral fraud

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), yesterday said it had come up with a new innovation in addition to the card reader authentication, with the deployment of its ‘Zip with Z-file’. INEC Chairman, Prof. Mammod Yakubu, disclosed this during a meeting too staff of the electoral commission held in Benin the Edo State capital.

He explained that the ‘Zip with Z-file’, was a tablet with a camera, which at the end of voting and sorting out of ballots, will take a picture and transmit same to a dedicated portal for everyone to view the polling unit result live and direct.

He said: “The Z-file is a tablet with camera that captures the entire voting exercise in every polling unit. It functions in such a way that at the end of the process after voting has been concluded and sorted out, the ballots counted, the picture of the form ECFA would be taken and transmitted to a dedicated porter so that Nigerians can view the polling unit results live and direct by those closed to the polling units.”

He said the innovation was deployed at the Nasarawa State Central Federal Constituency by-election that before the declaration of results, Nigerans were able to view the few clean results of the polling units. The INEC chairman added: “It was a great enhancement of the previous elections and this is the major election after the Nasarawa State byelection, so Edo will set the pace for the conduct of other major by-elections and we look forward to a successful not transmission but availability of ECFA for public views on election day.”

