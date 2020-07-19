Edo guber: INEC publishes final list of candidates

Accepts AA, ADC, LP substitutions

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has published the final list of candidates for the September 19 Edo governorship election.

The Commission also accepted the substitutions made by the Action Alliance (AA), African Democratic Congress (ADC) and Labour Party (LP).

The three parties had substituted their candidates before the July 13 window for political parties that wished to do so.

AA substituted its governorship candidate with Edemakhiota Godwin Osaimiame while ADC substituted both its governorship candidate and the running mate.

The party substituted Benjamin Akhigbe with Princess Mabel Akomu Oboh, who was the running mate, while Rueben Agharese Edokpayi is now the deputy governorship candidate of the party.

For LP, the substitution was only the running mate in which Omogbelehan Edomoina Pauline is now the candidate.

INEC in a statement by Chairman, Information and Voter Education Committee, Festus Okoye, said the publication of the final candidates list is in compliance with its timetable and schedule of activities and in accordance with Section 34 of the Electoral Act 2010 (as amended).

“By Section 35 of the Electoral Act and the timetable and schedule of activities of the commission, the withdrawal and substitution of candidates for the Edo governorship election ended on 13th July, 2020.

“With the publication of the final list of candidates, no political party can withdraw or substitute any of the nominated candidates or tamper with the list and particulars of the candidates in a manner inconsistent with the intendment of the Constitution and the Electoral Act.

“We urge political parties to pay close attention to the timelines stipulated in the timetable and schedule of activities of the commission as well as the provisions of the Constitution and the Electoral Act,” Okoye said.

He disclosed that the list is being displayed in the INEC’s offices in the state capital and the 18 local government Areas of Edo State, and has been uploaded on the Commission’s website.

The summary of the list showed that 14 political parties will contest the September 19 election, which is made up of 12 male and two female candidates.

Meanwhile, former Senate Chief Whip and National Leader of the Action Democratic Party (ADP) Senator Roland Owie yesterday declared for the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Edo state.

He urged his supporters to work for the second term bid of the state Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki. Senator Owie made the declaration in his Ilobi-Isi ward in Uhunmwonde Local Government Area of Edo State.

He said he was a founding member of the PDP but that himself and others like former Senate President Late Chuba Okadigbo were forced out of the party.

The event witnessed notable leaders of the PDP from Edo South senatorial district was led by Owere Dickson Imasogie.

Owie said after consultation across the country there is an agreement that foundbreaches ing members of the party should return to salvage Nigeria. He said Obaseki, who he described as a son of Isi, has performed creditably and deserved a second term.

Senator Owie said: “I have spent the better part of the last 17 years outside of the PDP family – save for a brief return between 2011 and 2015.

Recent developments in the polity have reignited my conviction to realign with positive and progressive mainstream political forces on a rescue mission.

“PDP is the hope of the masses and we will ensure that its mandate of ensuring that all citizens have equal access to opportunity and resources is fully achieved.

This mandate will be achieved in Edo State and it will be achieved in Nigeria.

“I call on all our supporters to rise up today and lift with me the symbol of our pride – the Umbrella, an exemplar of Royalty in the Benin Empire – and march shoulder to shoulder in our typical heroic step from the land of our ancient past to a glorious future for our state and country.”

