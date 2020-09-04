Edo guber: Judge withdraws from suit challenging Ize-Iyamu’s qualification

Justice Taiwo Taiwo of the Federal High Court sitting in Abuja yesterday withdrew from a legal action challenging the qualification of Pastor Osagie Ize- Iyamu as the governorship candidate of the All Progressive Congress (APC ) in the September 19 gubernatorial election in Edo State. The Judge opted out of the suit following the second petition filed against him by one of the lawyers in the APC legal team Justice Taiwo, who announced in the open court the receipt of the second petition against him by a lawyer, regretted that his integrity has been maliciously called to question.

“As Judges and lawyers in the temple of justice, it is our duty to protect the integrity of the court and that of the judiciary. “It was disturbing to receive a petition from a party in the suit seeking for the transfer of the case. ” The contents of the said petition are wicked and unsubstantiated.

It is very disturbing that counsel would write this petition and even back it with an affidavit. “It is not only Coronavirus that has become a pandemic; the spate at which politicians write petitions against judges should be declared a pandemic and should be checked.

“Unfortunately, judges cannot respond to petitions against them through the media “I do not for the record have any affiliation, personal or political with any of the parties in this case.” He told the lawyers and litigants in court that the petitioner from the Chamber of one of the senior lawyers present in court even went to the ridiculous extent of supporting the petition with affidavit. Immediately after lawyers in the suit announced their appearances for proceedings to begin, Justice Taiwo cut themshortandannouncedthat hewasnolongerprepared to go ahead with the matter.

The Judge said it was a matter of regret that a legal practitioner would have effrontery to write a malicious, scandalous andoutrightblackmailagainst a Judge adding that with the petition questioning his integrity, he can no longer proceed with the case

