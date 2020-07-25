Edo guber: Obaseki flags off campaign today

The Edo State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, who is the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the September 19 governorship election, will today flag off his reelection campaign. In a statement issued yesterday by the governor’s Special Adviser on Media and Communication Strategy, Mr. Crusoe Osagie, said the flag off was scheduled to commence by 10am at the Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium, Benin City, in accordance with the National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) guidelines against the spread of coronavirus (COVID-19). Osagie said the Obasekiled administration had in the last three years and eight months positioned the state on a growth trajectory, noting that the majority of Edo people are ready to vote for Obaseki and his deputy, Philip Shaibu, to give them the opportunity to do more.

The governor’s aide noted: “Governor Obaseki has performed excellently, touching all sectors of the state. His campaigns will be showcasing excellent governance and unmatched leadership positives. The governor has given a good account of himself on the back of the massive infrastructure transformation, education, healthcare, judicial and investment reforms, sustained efforts to evolve an industrial economy and a searing commitment to improving the wellbeing of Edo people. “His popularity is unrivalled; we are accepted by our people from the villages to the urban centres. The acceptance is resounding and deafening and come September 19, 2020 the governor will be reelected for a second term in office to consolidate on his people-oriented projects and reforms.”

Osagie further urged youths in the state not to allow themselves to be used as tools to perpetrate any act of electoral malpractice. Meanwhile, the PDP’s Publicity Secretary, Mr. Chris Osa Nehikhare, said Obaseki and Shaibu would also move round the respective wards in the nooks and crannies of the state to acknowledge the support of the people, also with full adherence to COVID-19 regulations.

