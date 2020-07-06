Edo Guber: Obaseki’ll pay for his treachery – Ganduje

… Says Wike would be kept isolation

Johnchuks Onuanyim, Abuja

Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Governorship Campaign Committee in Edo State, Alhaji Abdullahi Ganduje has said the Governor of Edo State and opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governorship candidate, Mr. Godwin Obaseki will pay for his treachery.

Ganduje, who is also the Governor of Kano State, also said his counterpart, the Governor of Rivers State and Chairman of the PDP Edo State Governorship Campaign Committee, Mr. Nyesom Wike would be kept in isolation till the end of the election.

The Edo State governorship election is coming up on September 19.

Thirteen candidates, which include the candidates of the APC and PDP, will be contesting the election.

Ganduje, speaking after the inauguration of the 49-member committee said the Edo State governorship election will be a walk over for APC as his committee’s members were election veterans.

Some members of the Edo State Campaign Committee that attended the inauguration were: Governors Abdullahi Ganduje (Kano State); Senator Hope Uzodinma (Imo); Alhaji Yahaya Bello (Kogi); Babajide Sanwo-Olu (Lagos) and Mohammed Inuwa (Gombe).

Others at the inauguration were Senate Chief Whip, Senator Orji Uzor Kalu and Senator Kabiru Gaya.

According to Ganduje, there would be no soft spot for Obaseki who was until few weeks ago a member of the APC and Vice Chairman of the Progressive Governors Forum (PGF).

Asked if APC governors would have soft spot for Obaseki, who just left the APC, he said: “There is no soft spot for anything like that. The issue is that we know PDP made Wike their chairman, I assure you, we will isolate Wike. We will put him in an isolation centre and before he recovers, the election would over.”

