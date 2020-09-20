Edo guber: Obaseki’s victory ends godfatherism in Nigeria politics – Atiku

Former Vice President, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar has said the victory of the candidate of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Godwin Obaseki in Saturday’s Edo governorship election is a new dawn.

Atiku said the victory was a declaration of independence from “the anti-democratic forces of godfatherism and militarism,” adding “no victory could be sweeter than this.”

The former vice president in a statement he personally signed, commended the resilience of Edo people in the face of forces arrayed against them, noting that Edo, which is known as center of black civilisation has added bastion of Nigeria democracy.

“This double whammy of ancient and modern glories is a testament to a people who have for centuries set the pace as a beacon of light on the African continent,” he stated.

Atiku said the election was free from violence and urged the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu to accept the right hand of fellowship that is likely to be extended to him by Governor Obaseki.

“The leprous hand he is now holding, can only lead to a destination of barrenness. He is amongst strange bedfellows, and I remind him that no matter how far one has gone on a wrong road, it is never too late to turn back and head in the right direction. The PDP is the right direction.

“There is a new wind of democratic change now blowing all over Nigeria. The forces of despotism, nepotism, and interlopers cannot successfully withstand this force.

“Nigeria shall soon be totally free from these forces, from Kaura Namoda, to Lagos. The only power that will stand in Nigeria is people power, not the power of godfathers, or despots,” the former vice president said.

He called on the people of Ondo State, where governorship election will be held next month, to learn from what happened in Edo State and liberate themselves from the oppressive grasp of godfathers and external forces that seek to dominate their will.

“Edo has done it. You can do it too!” he added.

