Politics

Edo guber: Obaseki’s victory ends godfatherism in Nigeria politics – Atiku

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze, Abuja Comment(0)

Former Vice President, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar has said the victory of the candidate of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Godwin Obaseki in Saturday’s Edo governorship election is a new dawn.
Atiku said the victory was a declaration of independence from “the anti-democratic forces of godfatherism and militarism,” adding “no victory could be sweeter than this.”
The former vice president in a statement he personally signed, commended the resilience of Edo people in the face of forces arrayed against them, noting that Edo, which is known as center of black civilisation has added bastion of Nigeria democracy.
“This double whammy of ancient and modern glories is a  testament to a people who have for centuries set the pace as a beacon of light on the African continent,” he stated.
Atiku said the election was free from violence and urged the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu to accept the right hand of fellowship that is likely to be extended to him by Governor Obaseki.
“The leprous hand he is now holding, can only lead to a destination of barrenness. He is amongst strange bedfellows, and I remind him that no matter how far one has gone on a wrong road, it is never too late to turn back and head in the right direction. The PDP is the right direction.
“There is a new wind of democratic change now blowing all over Nigeria. The forces of despotism, nepotism, and interlopers cannot successfully withstand this force.
“Nigeria shall soon be totally free from these forces, from Kaura Namoda, to Lagos. The only power that will stand in Nigeria is people power, not the power of godfathers, or despots,” the former vice president said.
He called on the people of Ondo State, where governorship election will be held next month, to learn from what happened in Edo State and liberate themselves from the oppressive grasp of godfathers and external forces that seek to dominate their will.
“Edo has done it. You can do it too!” he added.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondants
https://www.newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Politics

Defection: Nothing attractive in APC – PDP Govs

Posted on Author Our Correspondants

*Say Bello’s claim diversionary Governors elected on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) have said there is nothing attractive in the All Progressives Congress (APC) to warrant any of them defecting to the party.     The governors were reacting to an allegation by the Kogi State Governor, Yahaya Bello that about 10 […]
Politics

Internal security and military’s renewed operations

Posted on Author Our Correspondants

T roops battling insurgency and other acts of criminality across the country have continued to record strings of successes against the nation’s enemies, writes EMMANUEL ONANI   The challenge of insecurity has since assumed a global dimension, as various nations battle acts of terrorism, insurgency, subversion, banditry, piracy, espionage and the like.   This development, […]
Politics

Nigeria yet to learn lessons from June 12 – Erubami

Posted on Author TEMITOPE OGUNBANKE

Comrade Mashood Erubami is the President of Nigeria Voters Assembly (VOTAS) and Executive Director of Centre for Human Rights and Ethics in Development (CHRED). In this interview with TEMITOPE OGUNBANKE, he speaks on the annulment of the June 12, 1993 presidential election and declaration of June 12 as Democracy Day, among other issues June 12 […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: