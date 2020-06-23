Edo guber: Oshiomhole’s choice, Ize-Iyamu, emerges APC candidate

F

ormer Secretary to Edo State Government (SSG), Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu, yesterday, emerged governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) after he was declared winner of the party’s primaries held across the 192 wards in the 18 local government areas of the state.

Ize-Iyamu is the anointed candidate of the suspended national chairman of the APC, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole.

Oshiomhole’s preference for Ize-Iyamu further pitched him against Governor Godwin Obaseki who was disqualified from participating in the primaries. Obaseki has moved to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) where he is set to pick the governorship ticket. Ize-Iyamu was PDP candidate in the 2016 election.

Ize-Iyamu won the keenly contested governorship primaries as he beat former Deputy Governor of Edo State, Dr. Pius Obudu, and ex-Chairman of Oredo council area, Mr. Osaro Obaze.

Chairman of the 2020 Governorship Primary Election for Edo State and Governor of Imo State, Senator Hope Uzodinma, who announced results of the exercise, declared Ize-Iyamu winner of the primary election, having scored the highest number of votes cast by delegates during the exercise.

Uzodinma said Ize-Iyamu polled a total 27,838 votes to beat Odubu who scored 3,376 votes while Obaze came third with 2,754 votes respectively.

Uzodinma had reeled out the results as submitted by returning officers for the 18 government areas.

According to the committee chairman, “Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu, who scored total votes of 27,838, has the highest number of votes cast and he is hereby returned as candidate of the APC for the forthcoming governorship election.”

The results were announced by Governor Uzodinma in the presence of Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) for Edo, Dr. Johnson Alalibo; State Director of Department of State Services (DSS), Mr. Waziri Mohammed and State Commissioner of Police, Mr. Johnson Kokumo.

Uzodinma disclosed that two of the governorship aspirants (Odubu and Obaze) had earlier announced their resolve to withdraw from the race, but he insisted that the election must go on because people in the field were waiting for the election.”

Speaking with newsmen, Ize-Iyamu said he was “naturally very happy and humbled by the overwhelming support and endorsement from the 18 local government areas.”

He said this is the time to unite all members of the APC.

According to him, “We are going to talk to everybody; we are going to bring everybody back. And let me also say that I want to salute my brother, the governor of the state, Mr. Godwin Obaseki; I will like to appeal to him to return to the party. In every family, we have disagreement. Let it not be said that this disagreement pushed him out. I have made that mistake before and I have come to realize that it was a grievous error and I don’t want him as a senior brother to make the same mistake. I appeal to him to set aside his anger and come back.”

Delegates drawn from the 192 wards of the 18 council areas of the state had trooped out en masse, except for the elderly because of the Coronavirus pandemic as early as 8a.m. even in defiance of the rainfall.

The contest was, however, peaceful, orderly, free and fair and conducted in total observance and compliance with the COVID-19 rules of social distancing, wearing of face masks and other safety measures.

There was no record of violence throughout the period the exercise lasted in parts of the state even as security operatives were stationed in strategic locations to forestall any breach of peace.

Officials of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) deployed from both Abuja and the state headquarters of the commission were on hand to conduct and monitor the progress of the contest.

Our Correspondent who monitored the exercise noted that collation of votes commenced early in wards three, four and 10 in Oredo Local Government headquarters and other areas visited within the state capital, Benin City.

At the voting centres, personnel of the Nigeria Police Force, Nigeria Security and Civil Defense Corps (NSCDC), and other security agencies were seen observing proceedings from a distance.

