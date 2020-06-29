Edo guber: Parties in last minutes effort to beat INEC deadline

The 15 political parties fielding candidates in the September 19 Edo State governorship election, on Monday, struggled to meet the 6pm Monday deadline for the submission of the candidates.

Unlike previous elections, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) said the names and particulars of the candidates should be uploaded on its dedicated portal, in line with its guidelines for the conduct of elections during the coronavirus pandemic.

The conduct of party primaries ended last Saturday, June 27 while parties were given up to 6pm on June 29 to submit the names of their nominated candidates.

INEC had on Thursday and Friday last week, conducted training programmes for liaison officers nominated by the registered political parties, on the use of the INEC portal for uploading nomination forms of candidates.

However, checks by New Telegraph revealed that most of the parties met thr deadline.

Liaison Officer of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Sani Yauri, said the party sent the names of its governorship candidate, Godwin Obaseki and his running mate, Philip Shaibu to INEC portal before 4pm.

Also, the Liaison Officer of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), Chief Anayo Arinze, confirmed that the names of Benjamin Akhigbe and running mate, Mabel Oboh, have been sent to INEC.

National Publicity Secretary of the Social Democratic Party (SDP), Alhaji Mohammed Alfa, said the party had no candidate in Edo State because of the crisis in the party.

New Telegraph was unable to confirm whether the All Progressives Congress (APC) met the deadline

