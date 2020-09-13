Edo guber: PDP raises the alarm over troop’s movement

•APC cries out, alleges breaches

Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Campaign Council for the Edo State Governorship election through its spokesperson and State Publicity Secretary, Chris Osa Nehikhare, yesterday raised the alarm over suspicious movement of persons from Lagos and other parts of the country into the state.

Nehikhare, who raised the alarm during a press briefing, also said that the state has been flooded with people suspected to be military men from Lagos. “We have just been alerted that 10 hummer buses left Ojoo Military Cantonment in Lagos for Auchi, Edo State this morning. This is one out of over 10 such calls we have received in the last 48 hours.”

Nehikhare noted: “We are liaising with the relevant security agencies to ascertain the mission(s) of these persons flocking to the state and we advise members of the public to watch out for persons whose presence and activities in their neighborhood, are suspicious, and report same to the police and other law enforcement agencies.”

He urged the various security agencies in the country “to pay more than the usual attention to these movements in order to ensure that Edo voters are insulated from harm, before, during and after the forthcoming gubernatorial election in the state.”

Already, hordes of soldiers and stern looking anti-riot policemen have been drafted to the Benin residence of the former National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Comrade Adams Oshiomhole.

A good number of the soldiers and mobile policemen were seen outside the gate of the palatial residence of Oshiomhole on Okorotu Road, GRA, Benin. The presence of the soldiers and armed policemen may not be unconnected with the tight security measures ahead of Saturday September 19 governorship election in the state.

In the past four days there have been unusual long hours of traffic gridlock following increased number of persons and vehicles suspected to have streamed into the ancient City of Benin preparatory to the epic governorship poll on Saturday this week. Efforts to get the State Commissioner of Police, Mr. Johnson Kokumo to speak on the unusual movement of people and other security issues yesterday failed as he refused to answer calls to his phone.

Meanwhile the All Progressives Congress (APC) has cried out to the Federal Government and people of the State to rein in Governor Godwin Obaseki, who it accused of allegedly fostering insecurity in the State. Chairman of Edo APC Media Campaign Council, Mr. John Mayaki, alleged that the governor has carried out several security breaches in the state in the build-up to the September 19 elections.

He said: “We want Mr. Obaseki to give Nigerians the assurance that Edo State will not degenerate into a full blown crisis-riddled polity by answering to the following reports that we have received concerning the elections.

Youths in Edo have informed us of the mass concentration of arms currently stored all over the state for the elections.

“We also have reports of mass infiltration of thugs and PDP militants who have been lodged in hotels within the state and border towns. Fake personnel in security uniforms have also been spotted all over Edo State, some of them in bars and joints

Like this: Like Loading...