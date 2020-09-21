Edo guber poll: Obaseki survives, floors APC

Against all odds, Governor Godwin Nogheghase Obaseki has been declared winner of the highly contested governorship election held on Saturday across the 192 wards and 18 Local Government Areas of Edo State.

Obaseki, the standard bearer of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), emerged victorious after he scored 307,955 votes to beat his main challenger and candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu, who polled 223,619 votes in the election.

With these figures, Obaseki trounced Ize- Iyamu with whooping 84,336 votes

margin to retain his seat as the elected governor of the Heart Beat State in the South-South. The Returning Officer of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Prof. Akpofure Rim-Rukeh, said that a total of 557,443 voters took part in the election. Rim-Rukeh, who is the Vice-Chancellor, Federal University of Petroleum, Effurun, Delta State, also disclosed that total votes cast during the election stood at 550,242, valid votes, 537,407, while rejected votes stood at 12,835.

An analysis of the results showed that Obaseki of the PDP won in 13 Local

Government Areas, while Ize-Iyamu won in five LGAs. Declaring the results after the collation at the various levels, the INEC returning officer said: “I, Prof. Akpofure Rim-Rukeh, the Returning Officer for the Edo State Governorship Election, do hereby certify the following votes as scored by the 14 parties that contested the election.

They are as follows: AA: 107 votes; ADC: 1,370 votes; ADP: 2,374 votes; APC: 223,619 votes; APGA: 177 votes; APM: 57 votes; APP: 78 votes; LP: 267 votes and NNPP: 258 votes. Others are NRM: -573 votes; PDP: 370,955 votes; SDP: -323 votes; YPP: 132 votes and ZLP: 117 votes.

“I hereby affirm Godwin N. Obaseki of the PDP as winner of the election having scored a total of 370,955 of the valid votes cast and having scores 25 per cent of the total votes cast and margin of the lead higher than cancelled votes, is hereby declared winner of the election.

“That Godwin N. Obaseki, having satisfied the requirement of the law in meeting the 25 per cent of the two-third majority votes of the local government areas of the state and having the margin of lead higher than cancelled votes, is hereby declared winner and returned elected.”

The declaration of the final results by INEC brought to an end hours of suspense, tension and apprehension as Nigerians from all political divides became confused because of the several versions of the election results that trended on the social media.

A closer glance at the official results showed that Obaseki won in all the seven local government areas of Edo South Senatorial District; two of the six LGAs in Edo North Senatorial District and all the five LGAs of Edo Central Senatorial District, thus obtaining a clear lead in the polls.

By his victory, Obaseki has survived the apparent gang up, covert intimidation and open attacks against his second term bid. In the course of the electioneering, there were allegations of a sinister plot by his estranged godfather and predecessor as well as former National Chairman of the APC, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole, to humiliate him for daring to resist to be remote-controlled by external forces.

Oshiomhole was said to have worked in concert with the acclaimed National Leader of the APC, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu; billionaire business magnate, Capt. Hosa Wells Okunbo, members of the Edo Peoples Movement (EPM) and several other elders and leaders of the APC opposed to Obaseki’s government.

It was generally believed that these forces were behind Obaseki’s travails that led to his being edged out of the APC, a platform upon which he came to power in 2016.

The governor was kicked out by the National Working Committee (NWC) of the party during the screening of the governorship aspirants for the 2020 election. In a bid to save his political career, Obaseki switched over to the PDP and managed to secure the party’s ticket for his second term bid which culminated in last Saturday’s election.

Despite the deadly plot by forces within the APC and deployment of federal might to pull the carpet off his feet, the PDP won in most of the LGAs including Orhionmwon, the home base and political stronghold of Ize-Iyamu, the APC gubernatorial candidate in the election.

Orhionmwon is also the home of the immediate past Deputy Governor of the state, Dr. Pius Odubu, who was also part of the forces against Obaseki’s second term bid. Just before the final results were declared, confusion had enveloped the State Election Collation Centre in Benin City, following the alleged disappearance of Electoral Officers who had the results of the polls from Orihionmwon Local Government Area.

The development forced INEC into a two-hour recess which triggered suspicion and anxiety that the results could be manipulated to favour a particular party.

However, the electoral body later explained that the delay in the receipt of collated results of the election from some LGAs in Edo State was responsible for the delay in the final collation at the state level ble of conducting free and credible election.

Nothing will fail me in saluting the teeming supporters who supported me in the face of intimidation and brutalisation, the collective will of the Edo people made it possible for us to triumph over godfatherism.

“I thank my brother governors, not only for giving us the umbrella, but for the hard work this has reinforced on me that there is nothing we cannot achieve as a people if we pull forces together and collectively call on God. I reiterate to all of you today that working with my deputy, Philip Shaibu, we are committed to make Edo great again. I thank you all for your support.”

Governor Wike of Rivers State, who also spoke on the victory, expressed appreciation to all those who contributed in one way or the other to make the election successful. “All our efforts are not in vain. My brother has been declared the winner of the 2020 governorship election in Edo State.

“Let me thank my colleagues, the Governors of Delta and Oyo states and all other people who served in the campaign council, I do not know how to thank them. I also thank the Governor of Edo State for giving us the necessary support that led to this victory. “Let me now formally welcome the newest governor of Edo, the man who God used to fight godfatherism.

“If for nothing, we have achieved the fact, that, there is nothing called godfatherism again in Edo politics. Edo people have spoken and they have said their destiny cannot be in one man’s hand and that was what they did yesterday.

We want to thank him for putting himself to be used to fight for the interest of the Edo people. I congratulate you and your deputy,” Wike said

