Edo guber poll: PDP senators mock Oshiomhole

Senators of the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) yesterday, mocked former national Chairman of the All Progressives Congress, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole over the victory of Godwin Obaseki in the Saturday’s governorship elections in Edo State.

This was as the lawmakers said that the victory of the opposition in the keenly contested election was a sign of an end to the menacing effect of godfatherism in the country’s politics.

They also congratulated Obaseki on his victory while urging the people of Ondo State to be ready to replicate what happened in Edo State so that Nigeria would be returned to genuine and people-oriented democracy. In a statement in Abuja by the Senate Minority Leader, Senator Enyinnaya Abaribe, the Caucus said as sweet as the victory, it also signaled a new dawn and the ultimate end of godfatherism in Nigeria’s politics.

Abaribe, who also hailed the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) for its tenacity and resilience in the face of manifest intimidation, said “the victory further confirmed that power ultimately belongs to the people and not to some fathom individuals who think they can play God and toy with the will and wishes of the people”.

He said: “Going forward, I believe that the Edo people through their overwhelming endorsement of Governor Obaseki and PDP sent the right signal accross, affirming that never again should any political party succumb to the undemocratic machination of some few, who like to play tin-god because of their supposedly rich pocket.

“This victory is a soothing balm not only for Edo people, but also for the entire country especially against the backdrop of the excruciating sufferings and hardship foisted on the people by the All Progressive Congress (APC) led federal government.”

Also speaking on PDP’s victory in Edo, former Deputy President of the Senate and member of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) National Campaign Council for Edo State, Senator Ike Ekweremadu, congratulated Obaseki on his victory in the state’s governorship election.

