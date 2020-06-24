Edo guber: Shaibu seeks unity in PDP

Temitope Ogunbanke

Deputy Governor of Edo State, Comrade Philip Shaibu, has assured members of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) that he is available to respond to issues as they arise and provide relevant intervention that will help in moving the state to the next level of peace and security, human capital development as well as infrastructural development.

While assuring of a landslide victory in the state’s September governorship election, Comrade Shaibu said the achievement of the Godwin Obaseki administration is sufficient to guarantee victory for the PDP in the poll, adding that even if the election is rescheduled for tomorrow PDP will surely win.

Shaibu, while speaking through his Senior Special Assistant on Media, Mr. Benjamin Atu, said: “There is need for us to be more united today as a party than ever before. We must collectively seek peace and unity as the most needed commodity in order to forge a common front.

“Let us together, create a new spirit of unity and trust in order to strengthen our democratic culture which we have collectively embraced. Our collective strength can compensate for our weaknesses. Our collective wisdom can help to minimize our mistakes.

“Victory is now in sight and within our reach as a party. We must not allow the minority opposition party in the state to poison our minds against ourselves. APC is now history in Edo State and we should ignore all their on-going antics to create disunity among the PDP family.

“Let us douse the fires of political strife and put aside petty bickering and work together for the common good of our dear state. We cannot achieve our collective goals except we come together as brothers and sisters and enhance cooperation among members from ward level to the local government and state levels.”

Speaking further on why Obaseki deserved to be re-elected, Shaibu said: “The administration has shown determination to end the culture of government that habitually fails to stimulate investment; fails to provide mass employment for youths; fails to reduce poverty. We have touched the lives of the ordinary people in this state, especially the poor, through one of the most liberal social programmes. We are determined to lift the people and that’s why we have intensified efforts in expanding infrastructure to attract investors and diversify our economy.”

