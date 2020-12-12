Edo guber: Tribunal dismisses AA petition against Obaseki

The Edo State Governorship Election Petition Tribunal sitting in Benin, the state capital, yesterday dismissed the petition filed by Action Alliance (AA) party challenging its exclusion and its candidate from the September 19 governorship election held in the state.

Recall that at its sitting on Monday, counsel to Governor Godwin Obaseki and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), had said the petitioner failed to file for issuance of pre-hearing notice which is one of the conditions required by the Electoral Act 2010. Based on this, the tribunal adjourned to yesterday for ruling. Justice Chukwudi Nwakwo, alongside the Chairman of the Tribunal, Justice Abdulrazak Abdulkareem, and the third judge, Justice Josephine Ayua held that in the petition against the first and second respondents, the petitioners failed to file the pre-hearing notice.

The tribunal ruled that the petitioners were deemed to have abandoned the peti tion and consequently, dismissed the suit. The Action Alliance (AA) is one of five petitions filed by various candidates and their political parties at the Tribunal with prayers on the tribunal to nullify the victory of Governor Obaseki at the poll.

Others petitioners in the case against Obaseki include the Action Democratic Party (ADP) and its governorship candidate, Emmanuel Iboi, against INEC, PDP, Obaseki, as well as the All Progressives Congress (APC) and its candidate, Osagie Ize- Iyamu; and the petition of the Allied Peoples’ Movement (APM) against INEC, PDP, Governor Obaseki, and his deputy, Philip Shaibu.

