Edo guber: We didn’t endorse Obaseki –SDP

The National Working Committee (NWC) of the Social Democratic Party (SDP) has distanced itself from the alleged rumour making the rounds in Edo State that they have endorsed the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and incumbent governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, for the September 19 governorship election. The National Chairman of SDP, Mr. Oke Idewene, who stated this during the flag off of the party in Benin- City, said such an endorsement didn’t emanate from the party.

He said: “Well we are here today to officially flag off our campaign for the September 19 governorship poll in Edo State. We have a very vibrant candidate in the person of Elder Felix Obahiagbon, and we believe that SDP has all it takes to win the election.

“You can see the crowd here that is to tell you that SDP has a voice in Edo State. We decided to flag off today because I know people would want to ask questions why flagging off when we have few days to the election. “Now let me tell you it is strategic because we do not want to dissipate too much energy into campaigns. We know that we are not government, and we don’t have fund to waste. So the most important thing is to ensure that we go out there on the 19th and make a very strong impart by voting our candidate.

“I would like to say also that SDP has not endorsed any other political party candidate, we are still in the race, our national body is not aware of any such endorsement, if at all we want to join our structure with APC or PDP definitely we would like Nigerians know.”

Like this: Like Loading...