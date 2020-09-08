Edo guber: We’ve taken proactive measures for hitch-free poll –INEC

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) said it has taken proactive measures to ensure free and fair poll in this month’s Edo governorship election. This, the commission explained, included the delivery of all non-sensitive materials to be used in the election to all the 18 local government areas, as well as training of electoral officers and security personnel who will serve in the election.

Chief Press Secretary to INEC Chairman, Rotimi Oyekanmi, said at a webinar organised by the International Press Centre (IPC) in conjunction with Association of Communication Scholars Professionals of Nigeria (ACSPN) for journalists, who will cover the election, that a level playing field would be given to all political parties participating in the election. “It is the duty of INEC to provide a level playing field.

We are not interested in the outcome of the elections but the credibility of the process, to ensure that materials get to the polling unit in good time.

Like this: Like Loading...