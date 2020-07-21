Edo guber: You’re a frustrated loser, PDP tells Oshiomhole

The Peoples Democratic Party(PDP) has described the former National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Adams Oshiomhole, as a frustrated loser, and said he was bitter because Governor Godwin Obaseki refused to grant him access to Edo State treasury.

PDP National Campaign Council on Edo Governorship Election (PDPNCEG), accused Oshiomhole of betraying the people of Edo State by presenting to them a candidate he previously said could not be trusted.

The council in the statement by Secretary, Publicity Sub-committee, Kola Ologbondiyan, noted that if there was any snake in the Edo politics, it should be the former National Chairman by presenting a candidate he formerly rejected.

“The ousted APC chairman needs to be reminded that his approach of standing logic upside down cost him his position in Abuja.

“It is manifestly clear that Oshiomhole will, once again, fail even in this new vocation.

“Moreover, it is only a desperate individual, who like a sick dog, shamelessly go back to his vomit, that would associate with a character he publicly exposed,” it added.

PDP cautioned Oshiomhole to stop referring to God, “because the people of Edo State know that God, in his holiness, cannot stand with betrayers, who have soiled their hands by dining with the devil on the table of corruption.

“Oshiomhole should perish the thoughts that the people of Edo State have forgotten that he is facing open accusation of looting billions of naira meant for the development and welfare of Edo State, for which he has not provided a defence.

