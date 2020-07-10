Metro & Crime

Edo: Gunmen kill two policemen in businessman’s kidnap attempt

Kidnappers have shot dead two policemen attached to the Managing Director of a popular eatery, GT Plaza, in Benin, Edo State.
The heavily armed men had on Wednesday night trailed the convoy of the GT Plaza boss, Elder Pius Omofuma, with the intent of kidnapping him.
The suspects were said to have attempted to force the jeep in which Omofuma usually travels to stop but the police officers attached to the convoy resisted the attempt.
Although the man was lucky as he was not inside the the car when the attack occurred.

The hoodlums had opened fire on the jeep which led to the death of the two officers.
In a related issue, policemen, in collaboration with a local vigilance group, have rescued a 35-year-old man, Mr. Joseph Patrick, from a five-man gang of kidnappers who operated at Ozege Junction at Ekpoma in Esan West Local Government Area of the state.

One of the suspected kidnappers, Yusuf Ismaila (17), who was arrested when the suspects engaged police in a gun duel, said he was introduced to kidnapping by his friend, Mohammed, who promised to give him money after the business.

He said: “Mohammed called me to follow him, that he will give me money. I tied the victim’s mouth with clothes and we took him into the bush. He said the man was owing him. We tied him in the bush and Mohammed told me to go and fetch water from the stream. As I was coming, I heard gunshots. That was how I was arrested.”

The victim, Patrick, said he was driving through Ozege Junction in Ekpoma when the five-man gang accosted him and took him into the bush where he spent three days before the police and vigilantes rescued him.

