Edo handover 68 housing units to subscribers of EmotanGardensEstate

The Edo Development and Property Agency (EDPA), has handed over 68 housing units to subscribers of its affordable housing scheme, the Emotan Gardens Estate, in Benin City, the state capital. The state government also redeemed pledges to two outstanding teachers in the state, including a biology teacher at Asoro Grammar School (Senior), Mrs. Benedicta Idele, who emerged first runner-up in the 2021 Maltina Teacher of the Year competition, and Mrs. Noragbon Enogiomwan Osaru, who was Edo Best Head Teacher in 2018 and second Best Head Teacher nationally in the same year.

Speaking to journalists at the handover ceremony, the Managing Director of EDPA, Mr. John Zedomi, said the buildings in phase one have been completed and ready for handover, while all is set for the construction of the second phase of the project. He said: “Today is the handover ceremony of 68 units of the first phase of Emotan Estate to a few subscribers who have collected their keys. “Two of the recipients are people who Governor Godwin Obaseki pledged to give units to as a reward for hard work and dedication to service.

 

