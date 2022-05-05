Edo health agency postpones oral polio vaccination

The Edo State Primary Health Care D e v e l o p m e n t Agency (ESPHCDA) has postponed the second round of the Oral Polio vaccination for children between ages 0-59 months in the state. The Health Education Officer of ESPHCDA, Mrs. Irene Uabor, disclosed this yesterday in a statement issued in Benin, the state capital. “This is to inform the general public that the second round of oral polio vaccination for children between the age group of 0 to 59 months, that is, less than five years of age, earlier scheduled for May 7, will now be held between May 14 and May 17,” she said. Uabor, who noted that the exercise would now take place across all the 18 local government areas of the state, said that health workers would be at strategic stand points like Churches, Mosques and markets to administer the oral polio vaccines.
Related Articles
Edo 2020: No APC lawmaker endorsed Ize-Iyamu –Speaker
The crisis rocking the Edo State House of Assembly may have reared its ugly head as the state legislature declared yesterday that none of its members endorsed the candidate of the All Progressives Congress in the September 19 governorship election in state, Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu. Speaker of the House, Mr. Frank Okiye, stated this in […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Employment: We’ve no recruitment consultants, not recruiting – INEC
The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) said it has not appointed any consultant or agency to recruit on its behalf, and it is not recruiting at the moment. The Commission in a statement by National Commissioner in charge of Information and Voter Education Committee, Festus Okoye, alerted members of the public of the activities of some fraudsters […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
No need for my resignation over jailbreaks – Aregbesola
…says FEC okays N965.9m for Correctional Service’s operational vehicles …ratifies 2022 Finance Bill Minister of Interior, Rauf Aregbesola has said that there was no need for him to resign his position over the gale of jailbreaks in the country. The minister said this in reaction to calls for his resignation over attacks on some of […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)