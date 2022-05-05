Edo health agency postpones oral polio vaccination

The Edo State Primary Health Care D e v e l o p m e n t Agency (ESPHCDA) has postponed the second round of the Oral Polio vaccination for children between ages 0-59 months in the state. The Health Education Officer of ESPHCDA, Mrs. Irene Uabor, disclosed this yesterday in a statement issued in Benin, the state capital. “This is to inform the general public that the second round of oral polio vaccination for children between the age group of 0 to 59 months, that is, less than five years of age, earlier scheduled for May 7, will now be held between May 14 and May 17,” she said. Uabor, who noted that the exercise would now take place across all the 18 local government areas of the state, said that health workers would be at strategic stand points like Churches, Mosques and markets to administer the oral polio vaccines.

