Edo: Herdsmen kill 3, kidnap 13 others

Herdsmen on Wednesday killed three persons and kidnapped 13 others in Emokpae Community in Ovia North East Local Government Area of Edo State. Addressing newsmen at the Edo State Government House during a peaceful protest, leader of the group, who identified himself simply as Commander Egua, said the incident happened on Wednesday afternoon. He said the bus conveying their children who were coming back from school and other market women were accosted by suspected herdsmen and were taken into the forest.

Egua said the herdsmen who appeared from the bush have killed three of their persons already while others are still being held captive. “I am commander Egua, commander in charge of Agor Emokpae environ under Edo State Security Network. “Wednesday, at 3pm, when our children were returning from school from the neighbouring community, some herdsmen invaded the road, took our children, even the bike men that went to take them from the school; they were all kidnapped in the process. “One minibus that was also taking passengers to the nearby community was stopped and the passengers were also kidnapped.

“As we speak, 13 persons have already been kidnapped and three of them have been killed by the herdsmen”, he said. Egua said they have decided to take the protest to the government house, having heard about how the governor mobilised all the security agencies in the state to rescue the over 20 train passengers kidnapped by herdsmen recently at Igueben.

“So, we have come to solicit the help of the government because we heard of an incident that happened at Igueben where about 20 persons were kidnapped, they mobilised all the security agencies in the state in freeing their hostages. “The government should rise up and act fast”, he pleaded. When asked if the kidnappers have contacted them for ransom, he said: “The information we just got before we left the community, a woman that was also kidnapped in the community has called her family, saying the kidnappers have asked her to bring N20m”

 

