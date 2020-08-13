Edo: History beckons on PDP

CAJETAN MMUTA reports on steps being taken by Governor Godwin Obaseki and his party, Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) as they solicit for votes ahead of the September 19 governorship election in Edo State

Last week the Edo State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki formally began the journey in his quest for a second term in office when he kicked-off his campaign in Edo North Senatorial District with the arrival of his campaign train at the Akoko Edo Local Government Area of the state.

The senatorial district comprises six local government areas – Akoko Edo, Etsako West, Etsako East, Etsako Central, Owan East and Owan West. They are otherwise known as the Kukurukus and Afemai people with distinct geographical spread and high level political consciousness like the two other senatorial districts of the Central with five local governments and the populous South with seven local government areas. Edo State has is made up of 18 councils and with array of mineral deposits that have helped to put the “Heartbeat State” on the world map as hub for huge investment attractions by local and international bodies.

Besides habouring rich mineral deposits the north senatorial zone also boasts rich arable land for agriculture. Within the socio-economic, political and cultural sphere of this area are men and women of class, industry and calling who have in diverse ways made and have continued to make the zone stand out with a fair share of the dividends of democracy the administration is distributing across the nooks and crannies of the state.

It holds therefore that Obaseki must have proven himself in the past three years and eight months he had been in office. To this extent, one is not in doubt that the crowd pulling movement of the governor’s campaign train with key officials of government, other aides and leaders of the PDP to the north senatorial district is a reminder and a testimony of the works done.

However, there is no doubt also that the September 19 governorship poll is a big challenge and a wake-up call on leaders of the ruling PDP and the government in power. They are to join hands together to fight perceived common enemies opposed to the governor’s reelection project. They are also to work strenuously towards dusting off all the misgivings and erroneous perceptions by critics. Interestingly, Obaseki has rekindled hope by giving meaning to governance and restored sanity to the state.

These are laced in his far reaching reforms of various sectors of the economy of the state, especially, in the health sector, digitalized education, judiciary, skill training and manpower development, revitalized sports sector with an international standard Dr. Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium, industrialization projects, viable civil service reform, infrastructural development, boost in grassroots politics and agricultural development. All these have joined to redefine and enthrone a new order for the overall wellbeing of the people of the state. For the Obaseki-led government and the ruling PDP, history beckons.

This explains why more and more people have continued to join the party and pledging support towards the governor’s re-election bid. With renewed vigour and promise to build on the foundation his administration has laid, the governor has unfolded the MEGA (Making Edo Great Again) agenda with which he is reaching out to Edo people both and home and in the Diaspora. So, while at Igarra, headquarters of Akoko Edo, the governor reeled out his administration’s achievements and post- COVID-19 development blueprint for Edo people, saying it will address the challenges posed by the coronavirus pandemic.

The Otaru of Igarra, Oba Emmanuel Adeche Saiki II, who received Obaseki and his team in his palace, offered prayer to God to guide the governor and bless his plans for the state. “We pray that God will guide you in all your ways. You should not be discouraged in advising the youths against violence and political thuggery because the era of violence and thuggery is gone,” he prayed.

Addressing party faithful and supporters, Obaseki said that with the challenges posed by the coronavirus pandemic, the people needed a leader with focus, and one that is genuinely concerned about the wellbeing of the people of the state. On agriculture, the governor said that production of food must be improved and taken more seriously as farming would be a priority in view of the dwindling resources from Abuja. His words: “What you have seen in the last three years and eight months is small compared to what we have planned for our second term.

We have the experience that our opponent does not have. Our radical reforms have given us a solid foundation to build on. We will tackle security challenges in the state.” The governor, who assured that his administration will not disappoint the people who have stood by him since his assumption of office, added: “I am seeking re-election because we have started a revolution of development in the last three years and eight months to make governance relevant to Edo people. We pay civil servants and pensioners on time because we have prioritized their well-being and have trained our teachers to be digital compliance, and now our children are learning well. We have improved on infrastructure in Igarra land and we would do more.” From there, the campaign train headed to Edo Central, touring the five local government areas that make up the senatorial district with Obaseki, resuming his ward-to-ward campaign to seek for the peoples votes ahead of the epic battle.

The governor in his message to the people vowed to vehemently resist forces fighting to stop his people-centric projects in the state. Speaking at the palace of the Oliola of Anegbette in Etsako Central Local Government Area, HRH Ugbodaga Yakubu, Governor Obaseki said he had come to seek prayers and support ahead of the election as he did for his first term. According to him, “my visit to your palace is part of my electioneering campaign. This place is a traditional place for me.

You adopted me during my first electioneering campaign. You gave me your royal blessings and I won in the election. I am here again to seek your blessings and support. I want to assure you that Anegbette will receive more developmental projects in my second term, despite the current economic challenges across the world.”

At wards 9 and 10 in Anegbette, the governor said: “We have built a power plant in Benin City and will replicate the same here. Without roads, electricity and good industries, it will be difficult to develop our state. Our government is all about development and that is what we have done in the last three years and eight months.”

“We have people fighting us because they want to stop our resolve to develop Edo State, but we are ever ready to ensure the development train continues non-stop. You need to come out en-masse, vote and protect your votes to ensure we come out successful in the election, so we can continue on the path of development because this election is all about progress.”

Chairman of the Edo PDP Campaign Council and former state chairman of the party, Chief Dan Orbih, lashed at the candidate of the opposition All Progressives Congress (APC), Osagie Ize-Iyamu, over the alleged collapse of Bendel Brewery and Edo Line, while he served as Secretary to Edo State Government. He said: “Oshiomhole told us that the former Secretary to State Government now APC candidate, liquidated Bendel Brewery and Edo Line and the loan collected was mismanaged.

He failed to keep to the repayment plan, leading to the collapse of these companies.” On his part, a former PDP governorship aspirant, Barr. Kenneth Imasuagbon, received defectors from the APC on behalf of the PDP, as former executives of the opposition party in wards 9 and 10 along with their followers declared support for the PDP. Chairmen of the APC in Wards 9 and 10 in Anegbette, Damudu Ibrahim and Momoh Aliu, respectively, pledged their loyalty and support for Obaseki and Shaibu, and promised to deliver 100 per cent of the votes in the wards to the PDP. Obaseki is expected to wrap up his campaign tours and permeating messages in the populous Edo South Senatorial District with seven local government areas.

The zone has always been the major attention of major political actors given its large population of an estimated 60 per cent of the entire population of the state. Coincidentally, Obaseki and Ize- Iyamu are from the same South senatorial district. Last week, thousands of youths and women drawn from the 18 local government areas of the state on a road show had declared their support for the reelection bid of the governor and his deputy, Comrade Philip Shaibu. They said the endorsement was on the back of the governor’s sterling performance across all sectors of the state, which has translated into improved livelihood and wellbeing of the majority of Edo people.

The women and youth groups under the aegis of Mandate for Progressive Edo, praised Obaseki for his performance in the first term, saying: “Governor Obaseki deserves a second term to consolidate on the gains recorded so far in the area of infrastructure particularly road construction, rehabilitation of schools, healthcare delivery and job creation.” Chairman of the group, Festus Edosa, told newsmen in Benin City, that “the governor has touched the lives of majority of Edo people, hence, his reelection cannot be determined by the wishes and desires of one man or group of selfish politicians but by the generality of Edo people, whose lives have been transformed by his visionary and pragmatic leadership style.”

He added: “As a group of over 7,000 members, comprising youths and women from different wards and units across the 18 local government areas of the state, we are impressed with the governor’s performance in his first three years and eight months in office. We are determined to ensure the reelection of Governor Godwin Obaseki, come September 19, to ensure consolidation on the numerous projects of his administration.

“This election is not about party but personality; it is a choice between good and bad, progress and underdevelopment; it is about a man of integrity who, through his developmental projects, has earned the trust of the majority of the people and another man who is facing trial for N700 million fraud. Edo people are no fools; come September 19, we shall make our choice.” On her part, Grace Amenaghawon, who spoke on behalf of the women, noted that “Obaseki is also gender-friendly and that is why women are given their rightful position in politics and governance; I urge you all to turn out en masse and ensure that the governor is reelected because he deserves it.”

