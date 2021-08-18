News

Edo: IGP orders investigation of land grabbers’ activities

Posted on Author Francis Ogbuagu Comment(0)

The Inspector General of Police (IGP), Baba Alkali Usman has ordered the Assistant Inspector General of Police, Zone 5 Headquarters in Benin, Edo State to investigate the activities of land grabbers in Okhuoronmi community in Oredo Local Government Area of the state.

This was contained in a statement, titled: “Re: Bandits in our clients’ farmland in Edo State: Request for urgent arrest of leaders of the group,” signed by the Acting CP Idowu Owohunwa, Principal Staff Officer to the Inspector General of Police in response to a petition filed by Otamere & Otamere for his claimant, Shalom Jare Ventures Limited and which was made available to newsmen in Benin, the state capital.

The statement reads in part: “Attached herewith is a copy of letter dated 27th May, 2021 received from Otamere & Otamere Chambers on the above underlined subject. It is the directive of the Inspector General of Police that you investigate and furnish comments on the matter. Accept the assurances of my esteemed regards, please.”

Our Reporters

