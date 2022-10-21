Edo in crisis over Obaseki’s MoU govt – APC

Edo State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) yesterday alleged that the state is in serious crisis due to the continuing legacy of bad governance on display by Governor Godwin Obaseki’s poor understanding of democratic governance.

The state Chairman of the party, David Imuse, while addressing journalists in Benin, further alleged that; “Edo’s glory has been brutalised in the last six years by the confused factional PDP government led by Mr. Godwin Obaseki. “In six years, Governor Obaseki has signed more MoUs, partnerships and agreements with individuals and organisations than any state governor in Nigeria since 1960. Obaseki’s Benin Enterprise and Industrial Park, Gelegele Seaport, Ossiomo Power Plant, Ologbo Modular Refinery, Benin Technical College, Edo Tech Park, Edo Innovation Hub, Benin Creative Hub, University of Innovation, Edo North Airport project, EMOWAA are a few of the comical results of these MoUs.

Yet Mr. Obaseki, who has less than two years in office, is proposing a scam he called a 30- year development plan for Edo State with a 2050 result date,” Imuse added. Besides, he accused Obaseki’s government of boosting the domestic debt of the state since 2016 by N75 billion, exclusive of the state’s foreign debt of over $280 million from available records, making the state the second most indebted state in the country, even as he stated that governor has just forwarded a bill the state Assembly for additional N25 billion bond to further impoverish generations of Edo citizens yet unborn.

