Edo insists on vaccination as COVID-19 infections rise to 1,098

The Edo State Government has said that unvaccinated persons account for over 98.7 per cent of deaths recorded in the state in the third wave of the pandemic, with the total number of mortalities reaching 54. The state COVID-19 Incident Manager, Dr. Andrew Obi disclosed this on Wednesday in Benin, the state capital, at the daily virtual meeting of the State COVID- 19 Taskforce, chaired by Governor Godwin Obaseki. “Edo State, in the last 24 hours, recorded one more COVID-19-related death, 63 newconfirmedcases, 54recoveries and 546 active cases that arebeing managedatvarious treatment and isolation centres across the state,” he said.

He added that the state recorded the death of another person, who had not taken the jab as the state’s tally of new infections spiralled to 63. Obi, who decried the rise in the number of infections and deaths in the state, urged residents in the state to get vaccinated against the virus to stay alive and healthy, as more unvaccinated persons continued to die from the virus.

While reassuring the people of the government’s commitment to containing the pandemic and protect Edo citizens, the Incident Manager said that the state had vaccinated over 68,533 persons since the commencement of the second phase vaccination exercise. So far, he said, 56,482 persons had been vaccinated with Moderna, while 12,051 others took the AstraZeneca vaccine

