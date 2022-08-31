Edo intervenes as CP releases Enogie, Ohen of Ulegun community

Edo State Commissioner of Police, Abutu Yaro, has ordered the release of the village head (Enogie) of Ulegun Community in Ikpoba Okha Local Government Area of Edo State, Sunday Eghosasere Omoregie, and the community’s Chief Priest (Ohen), Philip Uwuoroya, who were abducted and illegally detained. The release was facilitated by the state government following the protest by residents of the community on Monday. The community had protested the alleged demolition of over 80 houses in their community, as well as arrest and detention of the Enogie and Ohen at the Oba Market Police Station by a group of chiefs, led by the Secretary of Benin Traditional Council, Frank Irabor. The duo were said to have been invited by Irabor towards finding lasting peace over a disputed land when they were arrested, but have now regained freedom following the intervention of the state government and the Commissioner of Police.

