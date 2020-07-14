News

Edo: Ize-Iyamu launches 'Simple Agenda' to boost economy if elected

The governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) for the September 19 election in Edo State, Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu yesterday launched a six-point Simple Agenda manifesto that will boost infrastructural development, security and enhance employment programmes towards the welfare of people of the state if elected as governor.

 

This was as he said that the four cardinal programmes of the Unity Party of Nigeria (UPN) of the Second Republic shaped his interest in politics, underscoring the importance of manifesto for a good political party and politicians.

 

Ize-Iyamu, while launching his six-point Simple Agenda in Benin, the state capital, yesterday said every component of the manifesto created room for employment generation, even as he promised to continue with the programmes he would inherit from the current administration if he is elected.

 

He particularly cited the Benin Water Storm Project designed to check flooding in the state. Ize-Iyamu said: “When Chief Obafemi Awolowo in 1978 formed the Unity Par-ty of Nigeria, even though I was quite young, I was fascinated by the manifesto of the party.

 

The four cardinal programmes of the UPN were free education, free health services, integrated rural development and employment for all. “It was very easy to understand and all encompassing.

The manifesto alone made me take an interest in the party and I became a member of the youth wing. From an early age, I appreciate the role of manifestoes in party formation and to me it was key in the choice of the party one should belong to.”

 

Speaking on the projects, the APC candidate added: “The Water Storm Project cannot be abandoned; we must commend those who initiated it. Even four years ago when I was contesting for office, I commended the foresight because I realised that flooding was becoming a major problem in our state and especially in Benin.

