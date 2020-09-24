Edo: Ize-Iyamu meets with Buni

The 24 hours after the All Progressives Congress Caretaker/Extraordinary National Convention Planning Committee congratulated the winner of the Edo State governorship election, Governor Godwin Obaseki, APC candidate Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu has visited the Committee. Ize-Iyamu visited the chairman of the Committee and Governor of Yobe State, Mai Mala Buni yesterday in company of the Kogi State governor, Alhaji Yahaya Bello. It was the first outing of the APC candidate after the governorship election held Saturday last week. The closed door meeting with Ize-Iyamu took place at the Abuja residence of Buni in Abuja. Although reasons for the meeting could not be ascertained, it was gathered that the partyleadershipwaspersuading Ize-Iyamu to accept outcome of the election in good faith. A source closed to the meeting said the discussion centered on the way forward with Ize- Iyamu after the Edo election. The APC leadership through a statement signed by Buni had congratulated Obaseki of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

