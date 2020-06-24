News

Edo: Ize-Iyamu to appear in court over N700m fraud July 2

The governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the September 19 gubernatorial election in Edo State, Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu, and four others will on Thursday, July 2, 2020 appear before Justice M. G. Umar of the Federal High Court over charges bordering on an alleged N700 million money laundry case filed against them by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC). The Court had in its last sitting in Benin City on Thursday, June 18, 2020 validated the corruption charges against the defendants, and adjourned the case to July 2 for further hearing. A statement on the EFCC official website reads:

“The presiding Judge, Justice M. G. Umar ruled that the charges filed by the Commission against the Defendants were not defective. Justice Umar further adjourned the case to July 2.”The four other defendants in the suit are former Edo Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Chairman, Chief Dan Orbih; former Deputy Governor, Mr. Lucky Imasuen, and two others.

The anti-graft agency in the suit had filed eight count charges against the accused persons bordering on alleged illegal receipt of public funds to the tune of N700 million for the purpose of the 2015 general elections, contrary to the provisions of the EFCC Act and the Money Laundering (Prohibition) Act. The EFCC further accused the defendants of conspiring among themselves to commit the offence in March 2015, alleging that they took possession and control of the funds without any contract award.

