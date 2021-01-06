Metro & Crime

Edo jail break: Prisoner arrested in Ogun

The police authorities in Ogun State have arrested a prisoner, Frank Ogbe, who allegedly escaped from the White House Prison Yard in Edo State during the #EndSARS protest.
In a statement issued on Wednesday by the Police Public Relations Officer in the state, Abimbola Oyeyemi, the suspected prisoner was arrested prisoner following a tip-off.
According to the police spokesman, policemen at Agbado Divisional Headquarters received information that a middle-aged man was seen around Angulis area of Agbado, adding that his look and conduct was suspicious.
“Upon the information, the Divisional Police Officer, Agbado division, CSP Kehinde Kuranga, detailed his detectives to the area where the man was apprehended,” Oyeyemi said.
“He was properly interrogated and confessed to the detectives that he was an inmate of white house prison in Edo State and that he was set free by hoodlums who attacked the prison yard during the #EndSARS protest.”
The police PPRO said the suspect confessed that he relocated to the Agbado area in order to avoid being re-arrested.
Meanwhile, the Commissioner of Police, Edward Ajogun has directed that the suspect be transferred to the State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department for further profiling.

