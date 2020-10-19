News

Edo jailbreak: Number of fleeing inmates unknown – FG

The Nigerian Correctional Service (NCoS) has confirmed the jailbreak that occurred Monday at the Benin and Oko facilities in Edo State, saying the number of fleeing inmates had yet to be ascertained.
The incident, which occurred during the #EndSARS protest in the ancient city, has necessitated a curfew by the state government, to prevent escalation of the situation.
In a statement by its spokesperson, DCC Augustine Njoku the NCoS regretted that the development did not portray the #EndSARS protest as a peaceful engagement.
“This is to inform the general public that the Nigerian Correctional Service (NCoS) Custodial Centres at Benin and Oko in Benin City were attacked this morning by suspected protesters under the #ENDSARS protest, freeing inmates legally interned by courts of competent jurisdiction in Edo State,” the Service said.
It noted further: “This is unfortunate as this does not portray the peaceful, no violence, no destruction mantra hither-to presented by the #ENDSARS protesters.
“The exact figures of escapees and casualties are yet to be confirmed and will be communicated after preliminary investigations.
“Efforts are underway to arrest the situation and return normalcy back to the Centres. The Armed Squad Personnel of the Service is working tirelessly to bring the situation under control.
“The public is therefore enjoined to go about their businesses in a peaceful manner, resist and shun attempts of being used to destabilize the peace in the state by destructing individual and public institutions.”

