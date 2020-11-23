Metro & Crime

Edo Joint Security Task Force arrests seven kidnap suspects

Edo State Joint Security Task Force at the weekend arrested suspected kidnappers terrorising the state. The suspects were apprehended during a raid on the Upper Sakponba area of Benin and some coastal communities.

 

The suspected kidnappers, comprising seven males, were arrested around Ogbemudia Oil Palm Plantation on Saturday, barely 24 hours after the task force started operations.

 

Prior to the operation, General Officer Commanding (GOC), 2 Division, Major General Omozoje, had intimated Governor Godwin Obaseki on their activities in the state.

 

Omozoje promised that the task force would halt the recent rise in criminality and lend support to efforts at capturing fleeing escapees from the two federal correctional facilities in Benin.

 

The GOC also met with heads of security agencies in the state, making a case for synergy among the agencies with a view to restoring peace and order in the state.

 

The General also spoke on the task force operations in the coastal communities and other hotspots. He said: “Troops of the 4 Brigade are on clearance operation at suspected kidnappers’ hideouts at Ogbemudia Oil Palm Plantation and the river behind it.”

