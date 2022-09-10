Edo: Jubilation over donation of Community Development Centre

Uhiele, an Edo community in Esan West Local Government Area of Edo State is currently in a joyous mood as a dilapidated Community Hall has been rebuild and upgraded to a Community Development Centre by one of the sons of the community, Hon. Chevalier Charles Osezua. Osezua, a renowned Engineer after consulting with the Odionwele (Community Head) of Uhiele, Pa. Andrew Ekpenwele and elders of the community, reconstructed the centre, which he plans to formally handover to the community on October 6. His decision to reconstruct the centre was informed by of requests by concerned Uhiele sons and daughters over the pitiable state of the Uhiele TownHall.

According to him; “I had a meeting with the Odionwele of Ukpoke Pa. Andrew Osewele Ekpenwele, who by the grace of God is also the Odionwele of Uhiele, in January 2022, to discuss the possibility of rebuilding the Uhiele Town Hall, into a community centre; with a multipurpose hall, offices and board room. “During the meeting, in accepting our proposal, he prayerfully said, “my son, if you can do this, it will be to my honour, you would have removed a reproach from us all.” “The commissioning of the Community Development Centre will be held on Thursday, October 6 and would be preceded by blessing of the Centre by the Catholic Bishop of Uromi Diocese, Most Rev. Donatus Ogun on October 5, 2022.”

