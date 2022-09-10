News

Edo: Jubilation over donation of Community Development Centre

Posted on Author Francis Ogbuagu Comment(0)

Uhiele, an Edo community in Esan West Local Government Area of Edo State is currently in a joyous mood as a dilapidated Community Hall has been rebuild and upgraded to a Community Development Centre by one of the sons of the community, Hon. Chevalier Charles Osezua. Osezua, a renowned Engineer after consulting with the Odionwele (Community Head) of Uhiele, Pa. Andrew Ekpenwele and elders of the community, reconstructed the centre, which he plans to formally handover to the community on October 6. His decision to reconstruct the centre was informed by of requests by concerned Uhiele sons and daughters over the pitiable state of the Uhiele TownHall.

According to him; “I had a meeting with the Odionwele of Ukpoke Pa. Andrew Osewele Ekpenwele, who by the grace of God is also the Odionwele of Uhiele, in January 2022, to discuss the possibility of rebuilding the Uhiele Town Hall, into a community centre; with a multipurpose hall, offices and board room. “During the meeting, in accepting our proposal, he prayerfully said, “my son, if you can do this, it will be to my honour, you would have removed a reproach from us all.” “The commissioning of the Community Development Centre will be held on Thursday, October 6 and would be preceded by blessing of the Centre by the Catholic Bishop of Uromi Diocese, Most Rev. Donatus Ogun on October 5, 2022.”

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

COVID-19: Pentagon bans service members from 3 US states

Posted on Author Reporter

  The Department of Defense on Monday announced that three U.S. states are prohibited for travel by its service members because of the constant spreading of COVID-19. Those do not include the recent flared-up hot spots of Texas and Arizona. California, Florida and Michigan are now the three states that service members are not allowed […]
News

More than 100 Boko Haram, captives surrender along Cameroon-Nigeria border

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

More than 100 Boko Haram and their captives, almost all Nigerians, have fled the group in the past two weeks, according to the Multinational Joint Task Force fighting the Islamist militants.   Thirty-four-year-old Nigerian Kharim Kalga is among 109 people who have surrendered to the task force since late July, reports the Voice of America […]
News

Military withdrawal: Ondo deploys Amotekun, Police, NSCDC to prisons

Posted on Author Adewale Momoh

Following the withdrawal of soldiers from Correctional Centres across Ondo State, Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu has deployed other security agencies to man the facilities to prevent jailbreaks. Akeredolu had on Wednesday raised the alarm over the sudden withdrawal of soldiers from the Centres. While alleging the Nigerian Army’s action could induce jailbreak in the state, the […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica