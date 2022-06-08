Edo launches telemedicine, pledges access to quality healthcare

Edo State Governor, Godwin Obaseki, yesterday launched the state’s telemedicine with a promise that his government will sustain reforms and projects to guarantee improved access to affordable, efficient and quality healthcare to Edo people. The state government recently commenced the treatment of patients with the use of telemedicine as a follow-up to the earlier free medical outreach programme organised in partnership with the Association of Nigeria Physicians in the Americas (ANPA).

Obaseki, during the official launch, said the facility will further bolster the government’s efforts at improving healthcare and ending medical tourism. The governor, represented by the Secretary to the State Government, Osarodion Ogie Esq, said the state will sustain the partnership with ANPA, ensuring a world-class health system and manpower to guarantee the delivery of efficient and qualitative healthcare services to the people.

He said: “I want to use this opportunity to thank the ANPA officials for the great job they have been doing in Edo. I want to reassure you that in whatever areas that we can help to make this programme succeed, as a government, we will continue to do it.

