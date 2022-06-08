News

Edo launches telemedicine, pledges access to quality healthcare

Posted on Author Francis Ogbuagu Comment(0)

Edo State Governor, Godwin Obaseki, yesterday launched the state’s telemedicine with a promise that his government will sustain reforms and projects to guarantee improved access to affordable, efficient and quality healthcare to Edo people. The state government recently commenced the treatment of patients with the use of telemedicine as a follow-up to the earlier free medical outreach programme organised in partnership with the Association of Nigeria Physicians in the Americas (ANPA).

Obaseki, during the official launch, said the facility will further bolster the government’s efforts at improving healthcare and ending medical tourism. The governor, represented by the Secretary to the State Government, Osarodion Ogie Esq, said the state will sustain the partnership with ANPA, ensuring a world-class health system and manpower to guarantee the delivery of efficient and qualitative healthcare services to the people.

He said: “I want to use this opportunity to thank the ANPA officials for the great job they have been doing in Edo. I want to reassure you that in whatever areas that we can help to make this programme succeed, as a government, we will continue to do it.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Delta holds schools resumption sine die, relaxes churches lockdown

Posted on Author Dominic Adewole ASABA

Delta State Government has approved to relax the lockdown on various sectors of the state’s economy that were locked down at the wake of the outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic, but refused to lift the ban on total resumption of schools. This is as the state eased the protocols against mass gathering in religious houses, but […]
News

No COVID-19 test required for students’ resumption – FG

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa

Students were not required to run COVID- 19 test and present negative results before being admitted back to schools, the Federal Government has said. Director of Press and Public Relations, Federal Ministry of Education, Mr. Ben Goong, disclosed this in a statement made available to newsmen yesterday in Abuja. According to him, the only requirement […]
News Top Stories

Apapa: Lagos, NPA move against extortion, streamline checkpoints

Posted on Author Muritala Ayinla

In a bid to completely eliminate traffic gridlock, curb extortion and other challenges responsible for gridlock along the Apapa/Tincan axis, the Lagos State Government yesterday said that it will enforce zero tolerance on extortions and activities of  miscreants along the corridor.   The state government said that it would create Special Mobile Courts created to […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica