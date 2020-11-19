Edo: Lawmakers to resume at Anthony Enahoro House

Members of the Edo State House of Assembly are to resume plenary at the Chief Anthony Enahoro Legislative Complex located at the King’s Square in Benin, the state capital, in the next few days. The Speaker of the House, Rt. Hon. Marcus Onobun, who disclosed this yesterday, said that since the House planned to resume plenary, the complex was being cleared of miscreants and traders.

The leadership of the state Assembly under the former Speaker, Rt. Hon. Frank Okiye had relocated plenary to the Old Legislative Chambers at the Osadebau Avenue, Government House, Benin City in August last year.

The roof of the complex was removed for renovation. Meanwhile, several truckloads of sand and stones were said to have been deposited at the entrance of the legislative complex, while for many months, traders at the nearby Oba Market had turned the complex into evening market following alleged plot by the then 17 All Progressives Congress (APC) lawmakers to take over the area. However, Onobun said that the occupation of the facility by miscreants and traders in the past weeks was due to the political situation in the state before the governorship election. The Speaker said: “If you go there now, you will not see the presence of the traders and miscreants because we have already cleared the place and we will resume there soon. Members have started fixing their offices.”

