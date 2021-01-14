News

Edo: Lawyer sues FG, Senate President over NDDC board

An Edo State-based legal practitioner, Dr. Washington Osifo has initiated a suit at the Federal High Court, Benin Division, the Edo State capital, challenging the appointment of a Sole Administrator for the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), seeking the court to declare such appointment as “illegal, unconstitutional, null and void.”

He argued that the decision negates the provision of the Act setting up the NDDC. In suit No FHC/B/ CS/9/2021, which has Osifo as the Plaintiff, the Defendants are the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice; the Senate President; the Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Senator Godswill Akpabio; the NDDC and the newly appointed Sole Administrator, Effion Okon Akwa respectively. Osifo, however, told the court that the Federal Government could not appoint Akwa or any other single individual to head the Commission in the absence of a properly constituted board to run the affairs of the NDDC.

He is also seeking the court to declare that “the action of the Federal Government in appointing the fifth Defendant, Effiong Akwa as Sole Administrator of the NDDC is illegal, unconstitutional, null and void.

