Edo LGA poll: Aspirant vows to end terrorists’ activities in Esan land

As local government council election holds on April 19 in Edo State, an aspirant under the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), for Esan South East Local Government Council, Louis Imhandegbelo, has said that his first priority if elected is to ensure that his people of Esan South East are totally liberated from the incessant attacks by terrorists and bandits.

The PDP chieftain and former Senior Special Adviser to Governor Godwin Obaseki on local political matters, said that he has decided to offer himself to serve humanity in his local constituency because of the numerous challenges facing his people. “First and foremost, I want to use this medium to commend the great leaders of our great party, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), the governor and all members of the state executives for their understanding and contributions to the party,’’ he said while stating further that: “I like to use this opportunity to tell the good people of Esan South East to throw their full weight behind me. And I would like to say here that if given the ticket under the PDP, my administration will be totally committed to ensuring we bring the dividends of democracy to the door step of our people.

“Again, my first priority is to fashion out a modality of bringing to an end the incessant activities of terrorists and banditry that have bedeviled our people for close to seven years now. ‘‘You will agree with me that our people have been under severe attacks, leading to having our young girls and married women being molested and raped by these evil persons in our society. Our men are being killed and denied their means of livelihood, our farmers chased out of their farms and their crops destroyed by cows. It will be my responsibility as local government council chairman to liberate my people from this mess. We will join forces with the state government to fight insecurity to a standstill in our constituencies.”

