News

Edo LGA poll: Aspirant vows to end terrorists’ activities in Esan land

Posted on Author Ojieva Ehiosun Comment(0)

As local government council election holds on April 19 in Edo State, an aspirant under the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), for Esan South East Local Government Council, Louis Imhandegbelo, has said that his first priority if elected is to ensure that his people of Esan South East are totally liberated from the incessant attacks by terrorists and bandits.

The PDP chieftain and former Senior Special Adviser to Governor Godwin Obaseki on local political matters, said that he has decided to offer himself to serve humanity in his local constituency because of the numerous challenges facing his people. “First and foremost, I want to use this medium to commend the great leaders of our great party, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), the governor and all members of the state executives for their understanding and contributions to the party,’’ he said while stating further that: “I like to use this opportunity to tell the good people of Esan South East to throw their full weight behind me. And I would like to say here that if given the ticket under the PDP, my administration will be totally committed to ensuring we bring the dividends of democracy to the door step of our people.

“Again, my first priority is to fashion out a modality of bringing to an end the incessant activities of terrorists and banditry that have bedeviled our people for close to seven years now. ‘‘You will agree with me that our people have been under severe attacks, leading to having our young girls and married women being molested and raped by these evil persons in our society. Our men are being killed and denied their means of livelihood, our farmers chased out of their farms and their crops destroyed by cows. It will be my responsibility as local government council chairman to liberate my people from this mess. We will join forces with the state government to fight insecurity to a standstill in our constituencies.”

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News Top Stories

Fuel scarcity: Why we released distribution details of 387.5m litres of petrol –NNPC

Posted on Author Ndubuisi Ugah

As the scarcity caused by withdrawal of the methanol-blended petrol into the country eases off, the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Ltd (NNPC) yesterday explained that its reason for releasing details of how it distributed a total of 387.59 million litres of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) in one week was to bridge the gap and cushion […]
News

Ogun vows to tackle rising cases of cultism in schools

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

Worried by the high level of cultism in primary, secondary and tertiary institutions across the country, the Ogun State government has promised to fight the menace and make all the schools, including tertiary institutions a peaceful place of learning for the students.   The Special Adviser to the Governor on Technical Education, Prof. Joseph Odemuyiwa […]
News Top Stories

MTN backs Africa’s COVID-19 vaccination bid with $25m

Posted on Author Samson Akintaro

Telecommunications group, MTN, said it has donated $25 million to support the African Union’s COVID-19 vaccination programme. The donation, the group said, would help secure up to seven million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine for health workers across the continent, which would contribute to the vaccination initiative of the Africa Centre for Disease Control and […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica