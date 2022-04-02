News

Edo LGA poll: Lawyer warns EDSIEC against illegality

The Edo State Independent Electoral Commission (EDSIEC), has been advised against going ahead with the illegality of conducting the April 19 local government elections in Edo. The warning was handed down through a letter dated March 31, by Douglas Ogbankwa law firm acting as solicitors to Mr Nosakhare Uwagboe.

The letter titled, “RE: 15 Days’ Notice to Conduct Local Government Elections in Edo State: Pre-Action Notice and Notice to Seek for an Order of Mandamus on You to Do the Right Thing” was addressed to the Chairman of EDSIEC. Uwagboe claimed that the electoral body acted outside the prescribed law for the minimum number of days for notices of election. It further described the alleged amendment law to accommodate the short notice as “retroactive law” and an “anathema in our jurisprudential trajectory.”

 

