Edo loses 2 nurses to Covid-19

Edo State Government yesterday announced that an unvaccinated frontline health worker in Auchi General Hosptial, Estako West Local Government Area of the state has died of COVID-19 in the state. The death of the 56-year old male nurse, the government added, brought to two, the number of deaths recorded in the state in the last 24 hours, with the total death toll put at 35.

The Permanent Secretary, Edo State Ministry of Health, Osamwonyi Irowa, who made the disclosure at the Friday daily briefing on the activities of COVID-19 Case Management Team, added that the nurse had underlying ailments that were compounded by the virus, saying the death of the health worker confirmed that nobody has immunity against contracting the virus and the need for all to be vaccinated. “We confirm to you that we lost a health worker to COVID-19 and, sadly, these persons dying are not vaccinated, including the health worker. Nobody is immune, whether you are a health worker or a non-health worker, everyone is at risk but health workers are more at risk which has just been manifested in one of us.

