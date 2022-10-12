Edo LP is building on Obi’s goodwill –Ogbaloi

Comrade Kelly Ogbaloi is the Edo State chairman of Labour Party (LP). In this interview with FRANCIS OGBUAGU, he speaks on the party’s campaign strategy for the 2023 general election and other issues

The Labour Party seems to be the darling of Nigerians at the moment, what is your party doing to sustain the momentum?

We are doing our best to sustain the momentum, We are not satisfied with where we are now and that is why we are doing everything to bring all our support groups together to be sure they are actively participating. We also make sure that we are seriously engaged by periodically meeting to review our strategies and modalities of operation. The Labour Party in Edo State is building on the goodwill of our presidential candidate, Mr. Peter Obi. We want to use this opportunity to appreciate everybody body with us, and we are making sure that those not with us yet, join the movement to make sure we take back our country.

The turnout was massive during the recent one million-man march in Edo State for Obi; were you surprised at that?

We are not surprised at the turn-out and we will expect more if we are to repeat the march. I was elated to see that our party pulled that crowd against the other two parties which believe that everything revolves around them.

What is the Labour Party doing to sensitize those in the hinterland on activities and the manifesto of your party?

I have just gone for a constituency visit to the local government areas you refer to as qualithe hinter land, the villages and the interiors that are far from the urban centres. We are doing one-on-one and door-to-door campaign. However, don’t forget that we have party local government and ward leaders and other local unit coordinators. In all, what we are doing is to make sure that we get to the hinterland?

There is this allegation that Hon. Elizabeth Ativie gave you and the national chairman of the Labour Party N30 millions to drop the name of Hon. Murphy Imasuen, who won the primary election for the Uhunmwode/ Orhionmwon Federal Constituency. How true is that?

I have dealt with this topic before in an interview I granted a television station. I have said that those who made the allegation should bring their proof. Are you aware that my party has given Blessing Agho an ultimatum to produce evidence or we go to court? If she cannot produce any evidence, we will take her to court, and if in court, she cannot prove that, you know what the punishment is because that is slanderous. We did not collect any money from Hon Elizabeth Ativie. Every action taken was in the interest of the party. You will agree with me that every party wants to win election and they may take some positions wrongly or rightly which may affect certain persons. We are prepared to talk and we are prepared to show remorse because we know that our decisions have affected some individuals.

We have been appealing to Hon Murphy Imasuen to understand as a party man because it may come now or may not come, after everything, life continues. It is the decision of the party not that of the national chairman or the state chairman. Blessing Agho, who made the allegation, is not a candidate, not even a member of our party. I don’t know the problem the woman has with Hon Elizabeth Ativie. She should deal with it individually and leave our party alone. It is like she has something she is dragging with Hon. Ativie. If so, she should do it directly. The national chairman of the party, Julius Abure, did not collect any money to admit Ativie into the party and to give her the ticket. It is wrong to accuse the national chairman or me of taking bribe. The national chairman did not take money from anybody for tickets, so we challenge Blessing Agho or any other person who holds this opinion to come forward with proof. The National Chairman is celebrated; he has nurtured Labour Party along with other patriotic leaders over the last three decades without blemish.

He is a complete gentleman and very transparent. He is disciplined and fair. His competence in dealing with public affairs is unequaled. In all, I think the allegation is orchestrated by the opposition parties in their determination to stain the current enviable heights of our party.

