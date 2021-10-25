Business

Edo makes health insurance mandetory for business owners

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters Comment(0)

The Edo State government has said the state Health Insurance Compliance Certificate/Health Insurance Identity Card is now a prerequisite for business premises registrations, renewal and permits for public and private organisations and for obtaining any form of government authorisation.

 

In a statement, Secretary to the State Government, Osarodion Ogie Esq., said: “The government is committed to improving the social and economic wellbeing of Edo people and, therefore calls on the general public to collaborate with the government in achieving her vision to engender sustainable growth and develop
ment.”

 

According to Ogie, “the state government through the Edo State Health Insurance Commission hereby brings to the notice of the general public that Edo State Health Insurance Compliance Certificate/Health Insurance Identity Card is now a mandatory document for obtaining any form of Government authorisation which include business premises registration, renewal and permits for public/private organisations, SMEs, NGOs, etc.

 

“This certificate is a prerequisite for any individual/ business who wishes to carry out any form of government process through any of the ministries and government parastatals in Edo State.

 

“Consequently, all organisations, private and public, including non-governmental organisations that are yet to obtain the Edo State Health Insurance Commission Certificate are hereby advised to visit Edo State Health Insurance Commission, 6th and 8th Floor, Block C, Secretariat Building, Sapele Road, Benin City, for more information.”

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Business

A mixed grill for energy

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

The passage of the Petroleum Industry Bill (PIB), higher crude oil prices, marginal oilfield awards and power system collapse highlighted the second quarter of 2021. ADEOLA YUSUF reports   The 2021 second quarter ended with the National Assembly ending a 20 year foot-dragging on Petroleum Industry Bill (PIB).   The legislative arm on Thursday approved […]
Business

Banks commence collection of N6.98 fee for USSD transactions

Posted on Author Tony Chukwunyem

Deposit Money Banks (DMBs) in the country have started notifying their customers of the commencement of the N6.98 deduction on Unstructured Supplementary Service Data (USSD) transactions, findings by New Telegraph showed on Saturday. The new charge replaces the current N4.89 session billing structure. One of the emails sent to a customer by a Tier 2 […]
Business

#EndSARS: Time to support vulnerable businesses with bailout

Posted on Author TAIWO HASSAN

With the economic cost of the recent #EndSARS protest disruption put at an estimated N1.5 trillion nationwide, approximately 1.03 per cent of the GDP and 11.47 per cent of the 2021 budget, members of the Organized Private Sector of Nigeria (OPSN) have reminded the federal and state governments of the need to roll-out tax break […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica