Edo: Man, 23, kills 48-year-old lover in Benin

Francis Ogbuagu, Benin City

A 23-year-old bricklayer, Adebayo Kingsley, who hails from Ibillo in Akoko-Edo Local Government Area of Edo State, has allegedly killed his 46-year-old lover, a widow and mother of four, Rosemary Ifeoma

Ifeoma, popularly called ‘Mama Samuel’, hails from Orogun in Ughelli North Local Government Area of Delta State

Adebayo Kingsley was said to have hit the head of her 13-year-old son before he pounced on the woman thinking the son was dead and had carnal knowledge of her.

The incident happened in Darlington Ogbeifun Street, off Ogbekan Village Road, Ugbor in Oredo Local Government Area.

A resident in the area, who simply gave his name as ‘Peter’, said: “This woman we popularly called Mama Samuel was a widow with four children and the last one who is 13 years stays with her. She was having difficulties paying her rent and then approached a woman in the area whose brother was building a storey building that has been roofed to allow her stay there pending when she can raise money from her business to get a new accommodation.

“She had a lover who is bricklayer that was coming to see her and people around here know them.

“It was early in the morning on July 16 that her son after regaining consciousness from his confrontation with the suspect in the night who thereafter killed his mother ran to inform neighbours of what had happened. He was rushed to the hospital for treatment and later narrated the story of how the suspected attacked them. He led others to the place where the suspect was working and immediately he sighted the boy, he took to his heels until he was pursued and arrested by the police.”

When confronted, the suspect confessed to the crime but said he did not hit the victims with a log.

