Edo: Markets, banks, schools, others shut as protesters remain upbeat

Defiant protesters early yesterday took residents of Benin, the Edo State capital and other towns by surprise as they set bonfires and blockades along major highways and streets in the metropolis. This was as movement by motorists and other road users was restricted following the bonfires as well as the barricade of all link roads leading to the City Centre otherwise known as Ring Road by planks and other objects by the protesters. Meanwhile, markets, banks, schools, shops and other business centres were shut down as early as 8am while hordes of traders and market women, who have attempted to open their stalls for business activities, were stranded.

The latest action took the residents and motorists by surprise, as movements were restricted within and outside the state capital by the hoodlums over fear of being attacked. The yesterday’s protest was a continuation of what took place on Sunday in which several motorists and residents lost valuables to criminal elements, who under the guise of ENDSARS protest hijacked the action in parts of the city.

It would be recalled that aggrieved youths across the country have in the past few days stormed the major cities and towns in the country protesting against police brutality and bad governance despite the assurance by the government to carry out necessary reform in the force. In Benin City yesterday the protesting youths were said to have stormed major streets as early as 7.30 am, setting up blockades at different locations.

Some of the areas most affected by the bonfires and blockades include Sapele Road, Akpakpava, New Lagos Road, New Benin- Mission Road, Forestry, Mission roads, Ekenwan Road, Second East Circular Road, Ugbowo, Aduwawa- Benin-Auchi Road and Siluko Road, as well as several other areas.

However, residents of the state capital were helpless following the complete lockdown as protest networks shut down almost every nook and cranny of the city. The protesters, who also occupied the Airport Road, Akenzua/Plymouth Road, Ring Road; First, Second and Third East Roads, carried placards “No to SARS” and “Buhari must go.”

Meanwhile, various newspaper organisation circulation vans entering Benin City yesterday had a tough time passing the blockades along the ever busy Ugbowo end of the Benin-Lagos Expressway, where the blockades stretched up to the Ovia River axis, about several kilometres away from the University of Benin’s (UNIBEN) main gate.

