Edo men not seeking our hands in marriage, say physically-challenged women

The Chairperson of the Joint National Association of Persons with Disabilities (JONAPWD), Edo State, Ms Ann Ujugo, has lamented that women living with disabilities in the country are suffering marital discrimination, as men do not ask for their hands in marriage, leaving them single all through their lives. Ojugo disclosed this yesterday in Benin, Edo State capital, during a press briefing organised to commemorate the international Women Day, marked on the 8th of March every year. She said other challenges include lack of job opportunities, discrimination in schools and in market places, saying: “One of the most difficult challenges women with disabilities face is marital discrimination as no man; even men with disabilities do not come to ask for our hands in marriage. “Some will even ask if you feel like a woman. For a woman with disability, emotional discrimination is a double tragedy for us.”

 

