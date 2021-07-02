News

Edo: Mobile court convicts 11 traders for selling on unauthorised places

A Mobile Court sitting in Benin, EdoState, presided by Chief Magistrate F.E. Okunrobo, yesterday convicted no fewer than 11 traders for disobeying the directive of the state government on selling on walkways and other unauthorised places. However, the affected traders, who were arrested at various locations in Ugbor Street and Sapele Road axis in the state capital, pleaded guilty to the offense and asked for leniency from the Chief Magistrate. The traders are Mr. Igwue Edwin, Mr. Andy Daniel, Mr. Ikechukwu Nkpuma, Miss Susan Mark, Mr. Daniel Erabhaghen, and Mrs. Felicia Ade; Inegbedion Philo, Promise Obodoagwu, Success Blessing, Ms. John Natabor and Ms. Usman Eva.

The Chief Magistrate ordered the traders to pay a fine in the sum of N10,000 and to vacate the said places within the next seven days. Earlier, the State Council, Aigbokhaode Ayo Esq told the court that the traders were seen either hawking or selling inunauthorisedlocations, adding that the traders had earlier been served with notices and warning to vacate the said places but refused to adhere to the notices and warning.

