Edo mobile court convicts 39 tricycle, bike operators without rider’s permits

An Edo State Mobil Court in Ikpoba- Okha Local Government Area of the state on Friday convicted 39 persons for operating tricycles/bikes without rider’s permit. The Chief Magistrate, Mutairu Oare, convicted the 39 persons and ordered them to pay N5,000 fine each, after they had pleaded liable to the offence.

Oare also ordered the convicts to obtain the rider’s permit within 24 hours. He said that if they failed to obtain the permit, parking fees of N1,000 would be charged on their impounded bikes and tricycles on a daily basis. He added that after six weeks, of non-compliance, the tricycles and bikes would be forfeited to the state government. The Prosecuting Counsel, Mrs P O Ovbiagele had told the court that the 39 persons were apprehended within Benin-Agbor road axis, while riding the bikes and tricycles without permit. She said the offence contravened 9(4) and 27 of the Second Schedule of the Edo Traffic Control and Management Agency Law, 2010.

