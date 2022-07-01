Edo monarch tasks community, Okomu oil on peace agreement

The Iyase of Udo, Edo State, Chief Patrick Igbinidu, has urged the people of Imaroghioba, Ovia South West Local Government Area to always honour their agreement with Okomu Oil Palm Company Limited. The traditional ruler also urged the community to avoid unnecessary aggression against the company, which could be construed as a breach of their peace agreement. He said this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Benin, while reacting to Wednesday’s attack on the company by the community. In the incident where the community was protesting the company’s constitution of a vigilance group, the company’s excavator was allegedly damaged. Igbinidu said such skirmish was avoidable through further dialogue between the parties. NAN recalls that the Iyase had in May convened a peace meeting between Imaroghioba community and Okomu oil when a crisis erupted between the parties.
